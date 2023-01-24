Leave God to police his own kingdom – Oliver Barker slams IGP over 31st-night prophecy ban

Ghanaian human rights advocate Oliver Barker-Vormawor has reacted to the Ghana Police Service’s restrictions on doom prophecies, particularly on the 31st of December watch night services.

The Police Service, under the leadership of Dr. George Akufo Dampare, the IGP, has for the past two years placed restrictions on prophecies.

Their reason, according to the IGP, is not to challenge the powers of God but to make sure that certain prophecies are communicated in a way to prevent fear and panic among citizens.

“The police are not against prophecies. They should go ahead and prophecy, but when God speaks to you, carry it out in a manner that will ensure the sanctity of our nation, Ghana,” said the IGP.

But reacting to the IGP’s recent explanation before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the vocal social critic said a "failed" agency like the Ghana Police Service has no right to stand in the way of God and his people."

In part of his write-up, the legal practitioner told the police to allow God to do their policing job and protect his people since they have failed to live up to expectations.

“Even policing here on earth, the Police have and continue to fail us. Please leave God to police his own kingdom. Don’t bite more than you can chew,” part of his post read.

The post stressed, “I want my Police policing, not telling me which Prophecies from God are true or false.”

Read Oliver Vormawor-Barker’s full post below;

Yesterday, I watched the video of the Inspector General of Police before the Public Accounts Committee.

He claimed that the reason why the Police must police prophecies is because “God is not a God of chaos”! And so prophecies that are likely to cause panic to people, families and the entire country do not emanate from God, and must be punished.

I have never been more scared for our democracy than listening to him. First of all, reflect deeply on this seeming mandate this police official is claiming to police what he believes is not coming from God. Are we truly making the Police the arbiters of what God’s voice is? And that does not scare you that we are turning over the rule of law in a secular Republic to right wing religious fanaticism on steroids?

Secondly, (and I can’t believe I am debating the Ghana Police on this), what kind of God is he talking about when he says God is not a God of chaos. Has he read anything about God? The God of the Tower of Babel? The God who demands sons be sacrificed to test people’s faith? The God who led Isreal into a thousand wars? The Same God who delivered Isreal to Babylon because they disobeyed him? The God planning to put people in eternal hell fire? Which God?

I know the majority of you are distracted because they are focusing on the Agradaa’s and the twi speaking pastors you consider to be of low life. Soon they will become bolder; and when your favourite pastor is caught in this insane and bold claim of policing authority over God’s prophecy, you will find your voice.

Your “Christian Council” that only speaks when it affects them personally will finally be shouting religious freedom from the rooftop.

You cannot abuse the criminal process, you are in charge of, to enforce your choice of music, your version of the gospel, how you like your Waakye.

Finally, even policing here on earth, the Police have and continue to fail us. Please leave God to police his own kingdom. Don’t bite more than you can chew.

I want my Police policing, not telling me which Prophecies from God are true or false.