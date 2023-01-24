Fake Commonwealth hall student seeking media attention grabbed

The University of Ghana security has arrested an individual with a fake student ID who was being influenced by some persons to pose as a stranded student just for media attention.

The management of the University in a statement said the individual confessed to living in Commonwealth Hall illegally last academic year.

According to the statement, the individual confirmed that he was lured to pose as a stranded student and slept in front of Commonwealth Hall, to gain media attention.

“It has come to the attention of Management of the University of Ghana that some unscrupulous individuals are influencing students of the University and other persons to pose as stranded former students of Commonwealth Hall.

“One of such persons, being used to attract media attention, was arrested by University Security and has confessed to living in Commonwealth Hall illegally last academic year. He confirmed that he was lured to pose as a stranded student and slept in front of Commonwealth Hall during the night of Monday, January 16, 2023, to gain media attention. He has been handed over to the police for further investigations.”

Management of the university assured students, parents and the general public that all former legal residents of Commonwealth Hall and male students of Mensah Sarbah Hall have been duly assigned rooms at UGEL halls.

The statement added that “measures have also been put in place to assist students who have genuine financial difficulty with paying the residential fees in the UGEL Halls. Academic work is proceeding peacefully, and the University assures all students that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure their safety and well-being.

“Students are encouraged to be alert and report to the appropriate authorities, individuals who seek to entice them to disturb the peace on the University campus.

“Any student found to be involved in such acts will face appropriate disciplinary processes. We look forward to a fruitful and productive academic year.”

By Citi Newsroom