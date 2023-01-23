Sanitation Minister supports winner of 2022 School Sanitation Solutions Challenge to embark on her projects

The Minister in charge of Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah on Monday, January 23, hosted Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah, the winner of the 2022 School Sanitation Solutions (Tripple S) Challenge, at her office after she paid a courtesy call on her.

The 11-year-old pupil of Dawhenya Methodist 'B' Basic School last year emerged as the winner of the Trippel S Challenge to become the new Child Sanitation diplomat in Accra.

During her interaction with Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah, Sanitation Minister Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah had a lot of praise for her, insisting that it is admirable for such a young girl to have an interest to improve sanitation in the country.

Having presented seed money to support the various projects the new Child Sanitation diplomat will be embarking on, the Minister assured that she will always be a call away to provide additional support.

“We appreciate you for coming here to pay us our visit. You are beautiful and you are a positive influencer in the WASH sector. We are pledging our support to you, keep us informed of all that you are doing. We are worried that schools do not have enough toilets. We are working to ensure whoever puts up a school will make available enough toilets for use.

“On behalf of the Ministry, I want to hand this seed money to pay for some of the things you are doing,” Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah said while handing over an undisclosed amount of money in an envelope to the young girl.

The Minister further thanked the mother of Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah and lauded her for doing a fantastic job in raising her daughter.

“To the mother, I’m sure it’s what you have inculcated in her that she is excelling. Keep it up,” Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah indicated.

With the opportunity to address the Sanitation Minister and her office, Maame Akua Ohenewaa Gyimah expressed her appreciation to the Minister for her unflinching support.

She pledged to use her projects to influence other school kids to prioritise practicing good sanitation, assuring that she will push to end open defecation.

“I thank you for your support. I’m ready to do all I can to end open defecation. I also thank the Minister for supporting our school through the GAMA project,” the 2022 School Sanitation Solutions Challenge winner noted in her short address.

Speaking to Modernghana News on the sidelines of the engagement, Sharon Quaye who is the manager of the Child Sanitation Diplomat Initiative opened up on plans to get more young people involved.

She said, “Now we want to elevate this further. We don’t just want to end with the Child Sanitation Diplomats so we have developed what we call the Young Sanitation Advocates Initiative. That one will identify potential advocates for sanitation, we can have past winners also joining, any child that we can identify to say that child has the potential to become an advocate for sanitation then we call them the Young advocates.

Sharon Quaye added, “Our objective is to identify, mentor, and groom these children to learn about issues concerning sanitation. Aside from what they learn we want them to have a practical feel of things as well.

“We want to use them to influence policy and change in their environment.”

She further appealed to organisations to come on board to support the programme to help improve sanitation in the country by getting children involved.

“Any partner that wants to support this our doors are open. We want partners to come on board so that we can promote sanitation especially when children are concerned,” Sharon Quaye disclosed.

About the School Sanitation Solutions Challenge:

Since 2019, World Vision Ghana and Kings Hall Media, in collaboration with the Zoomlion Foundation, the Ghana Education Service, and the GAMA SWP of the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, have been organizing the School Sanitation Solutions (Triple S) Challenge annually. The nationwide competition among school children on sanitation seeks to identify passionate and clever children who are able to demonstrate their knowledge and passion for sanitation. The winner is crowned as the Child Sanitation Diplomat (CSD). The CSD is supported to undertake a one-year sanitation campaign. The principal objective is to raise a sanitation-conscious generation.

A major gap left with this popular initiative, however, is that after the one-year campaign by the winner, there is no programme to sustain their interest and passion; they are neglected. Currently, the two previous Sanitation Diplomats have been left on their own. None of the other three finalists each year has ever received any form of support after the Triple S final. The ultimate objective of raising a sanitation-conscious generation therefore leaves a gap.

The Young Sanitation Advocates (YSA) initiative:

To help fill the gaps identified above in the WASH Sector concerning participation and grooming of children for sanitation and help achieve the original dream of the initiators of the Triple S challenge, Kings Hall Media and Channel D have developed the YOUNG SANITATION ADVOCATES programme. The principal objective is to contribute to the identification of passionate children for sanitation and sustain their interest till they grow up.

It is particularly to keep the pedal on all finalists of the Triple S Challenge, the ultimate winners, and any other child sanitation ambassadors and children with demonstrated passion for sanitation, provide continuous mentoring and training for them, and prepare them to indeed become sanitation conscious and real sanitation influencers in society. Kings Hall Media also currently coordinates the management of the Child Sanitation Diplomat.