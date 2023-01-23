Bring back US$81million for covid-19 doses never delivered – A-G orders Health Ministry

23.01.2023 LISTEN

The Auditor-General’s Report has cited the Ministry in charge of Health for overpaying for the supply of vaccines in the heat of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

According to the latest Auditor-General’s Report, the Ministry of Health paid a whopping US$120,192,379.80 to UNICEF/AVAT for the supply of 5,109,600.00 doses of vaccines valued at US$38,322,000.00.

The Auditor-General has directed the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health to renegotiate with UNICEF/AVAT to refund the balance of US$81,870,379.80.

“We noted that the Ministry of Health on behalf of Government of Ghana paid an amount of US$120,192,379.80 to UNICEF/AVAT for the supply of vaccines. However, 5,109,600.00 doses of vaccines valued at US$38,322,000.00 were supplied to the National Cold Room leaving a difference of US$81,870,379.80 with UNICEF/AVAT.

“We recommended that the Chief Director of the Ministry of Health should renegotiate with UNICEF/AVAT to recover the outstanding amount,” parts of the Auditor-General’s Report said.

Among other things, the Auditor-General reports that the Ministry of Health without the approval of the Central Tender Review Committee increased the cost of five contracts with a total contract sum of GH¢24,256,500.00 by GH¢4,017,000.00 through variation orders.

The Auditor-General has asked the Chief Director of the Ministry to seek retroactive approval to avoid disallowance of such variation amount.