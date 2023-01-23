Alpha hour saga: Don’t bring your madness, stupid mindset to the church else we’ll curse you – Prophet Kofi Oduro defends colleague

Founder and Overseer of the Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has reacted to the trolls against Rev. Elvis Agyemang, host of the Alpha Hour midnight prayers.

The lead pastor of the Grace Mountain Ministry has recently suffered criticism over allegations of milking the public, especially women, in God's name.

This comes after the December 31, 2022, crossover service, where a picture of some people counting huge sums of money purportedly as offerings from members of his church popped up on social media.

Social media has since gone on haywire with many describing the midnight prayer section’s host as fake and a money-seeker.

In reaction, the controversial man of God has warned the netizens to stay off God’s business and stop insulting men of God.

Delivering a sermon at the Alabaster Chapel, Prophet Kofi Oduro said people questioning Rev. Elvis Agyemang’s originality must put a stop to it or else they will incur the wrath of God.

“Don’t bring your madness to the church or we will bring your names here and call the God of the Bible to eliminate you from the surface of the world miraculously and supernaturally.

“Don’t bring your madness to the church…there are churches in this country, we can count offerings for four days…let’s pray for this country, we are sick,” he fumes.

He continued, “You those YouTube influencers and bloggers, we have not asked you the amount you make out of the views when you’re talking your nonsense and rubbish. Listen to me carefully.”

“Your stupid mindset! Nobody has questioned how much YouTube gave you but after attending 31st All Night which you never showed up or paid offertory, those who gave did wholeheartedly, what audacity do you have whatsoever to come and ask what we (preachers) do with money and how we got the money. Have you misplaced your money?”Prophet Oduro quizzed the trolls.