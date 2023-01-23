Auditor-General directs National Food Buffer Stock Company CEO to refund GHS1.4m over-invoicing

The National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) has been cited for over-invoicing on three payments received between April 2020 and September 2020 in the Auditor-General’s Report.

In the latest report, the Auditor-General has directed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NAFCO to ensure the over-invoicing totalling an amount of GHS1,406,085 is refunded.

“We noted during our review that, between April 2020 and September 2020, National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) received three payments totalling GH¢42,237,770.00 however, we noted that waybills from the various Institutions amounted to GH¢40,831,685.00 resulting in an over-invoicing of GH¢1,406,085.00

“We recommended to the CEO of National Food Buffer Stock Company to refund the excess amount paid to the Auditor General’s Recoveries account,” parts of the Auditor-General’s report read.

In the report, the Auditor-General also uncovered that the Management of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection used honour certificates to retire an amount of GH¢11,999,444.00 paid in cash to caterers who provided hot meals during the lockdown period.

The Auditor-General has recommended to the Chief Director of the Ministry to, in future, avoid or at least minimise the use of honour certificates in the acknowledgement of transactions.