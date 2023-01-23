Ministry of Health cited for inflating cost of 5 contracts without approval — Auditor-General’s Report

23.01.2023 LISTEN

The latest Auditor-General’s report has revealed how the Ministry in charge of Health bloated five contracts without the approval of the Central Tender Review Committee.

“Contrary to the provisions above, we observed that the Ministry, without the approval of the Central Tender Review Committee, increased the cost of five contracts with total contract sum of GH¢24,256,500.00 by GH¢4,017,000.00 through variation orders,” parts of the Auditor-General’s report said.

This goes against Section 87 of the Public Procurement (Amendment) Act, 2016 (Act 914) which provides that where there will be an aggregate increase in the original amount of the contract by more than 10 percent of the original price, a procurement entity shall inform the appropriate Tender Review Committee in the case of a contract subject to review by the Tender Review Committee of any proposed extension, modification or variation order with reasons.

It adds that in the case of contracts which are not originally subject to review by a Tender Review Committee, any proposed modification of contract which will make the revised contract price exceed the procurement method threshold or the threshold of the procurement entity shall be cleared with the appropriate Tender Review Committee.

Having uncovered the unapproved increase in the cost of the five contracts, the Auditor-General “recommended that the Chief Director should seek retroactive approval to avoid disallowance of the variation amount.”

Meanwhile, after contacting the Ministry of Health, its Director of Procurement described the increment as an anomaly and attributed it to a variation order initiated through a letter written by the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

“Management responded that the Ministry of Health secured approval from PPA to procure locally manufactured face mask for GH¢3.00 for single ply fabric pending the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) approval. The FDA subsequently, recommended a 3-ply fabric for general use mask and 2-ply fabric plus a hard stiff for medical grade face masks.

“In view of the above, the Ministry of Trade and Industry, the supervisory Ministry, negotiated with the manufacturers and agreed on GH¢4.00 for general use mask and GH¢4.50 for medical grade mask because of change in specifications. Management, however, noted the recommendation for compliance,” the Auditor-General’s Report added.