Investigate before you invest online - Internet safety advocate

The Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies and Founder of Internet Safety Magazine, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has told members of the public to always investigate before they invest their money in any online investment platform to avoid falling victim to online investment scams.

Briefing newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 during his organisation's weekly sensitisation programme on internet safety, Mr. Onadipe noted that online investment platforms are great opportunities for members of the public to make extra income but added that online fraudsters have also created many investment platforms with the aim of defrauding innocent people of their hard-earned money.

He said, "While searching for investment platforms on the internet to invest your money and make extra cash, you must be ready to do a thorough investigation so that you don't become the next victim of online investment scam.

"It's happening every day and people from different parts of the world are losing their hard-earned money to online investment scams because they don't do any investigation on these platforms before investing their money.

"Many victims have also committed suicide while others are receiving treatment on various mental illnesses after they discovered they had invested their hard-earned money in fraudulent investment platforms created by internet fraudsters.

"A very important question we need to ask ourselves is how can we avoid investing our money in fraudulent investment platforms?

"This is why you must do your research very well. Please don't invest your money in any platform because someone told you he invested in the platform and made a lot of money within a very short time. How are you sure such a person is telling you the truth?

"Don't be in a haste to invest in any investment platform even if there are many testimonials that convinced you with success stories of previous investors.

"Be informed that testimonials can be faked by online fraudsters. In fact, there are people that are paid to share testimonies that will convince you to invest your money.

"Remember that we are in the digital age where fake profiles of individuals or organisations can be created within few minutes and used on the internet for fraudulent purposes. This is the more reason why you must do a thorough investigation."

"Most importantly, get in touch with experts for effective counseling before you invest your money in any investment platform," Onadipe added.