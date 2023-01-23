Congratulations Dr. Akoto for yeoman’s job but please consider our request by saving NPP as leader

We, NPP Grassroot Faithfuls of Upper East Region, find the news of the resignation of Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Food and Agriculture as timely, and a very pertinent decision worth taking into account and celebrating for a possible step in consideration of a revival and survival of our dear party, NPP. So, we deem it not surprising but rather worth celebrating.

As the Minister of Food and Agriculture for the past 6 years (2017-2022), Dr. Akoto has transformed the Agric sector to a level that has never been witnessed in the history of the Country. Through the innovations of Dr. Akoto, the Agric Sector is now the most attractive, achieved and beneficial sector to the people of Ghana with the sector recording the highest GDP growth of 8.4% in the history of the Country, as well as, the highest GDP growth among all the sectors for the year 2020 and the third quarter of 2022.

Therefore, in our opinion of a timely resignation by you, our wish and plea to you is to contest the Flagbearer position of the governing NPP and save our Party from the ditch it is gradually sinking into.

We are of this opinion because, we, Upper East NPP Grassroot Faithfuls, think you are the only person who can lead NPP and bring the unity and cohesiveness we crave for as we aim at breaking the “eight (8)” in the 2024 general election.

We pray you will seriously consider our request to lead and save our dear Party and through that being to fruition our thirst of breaking the “eight (8)”.

………..SIGNED………….

Upper East NPP Grassroot Faithfuls

Joshua Abugbilla - 0241057646.

Amos Akoogo - 0246746764.

Tanko Iddi - 0243904825

Afuugu Edward - 0246513688

#WorkaholicAkoto

#Next2Lead

#TheLegend