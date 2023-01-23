Finance Ministry: Auditor General recovers over GHS1.6 billion in tax irregularities from 13 institutions

The latest Auditor-General’s Report has announced that several recoveries have been made from cash irregularities from the Finance Ministry.

From 13 institutions under the Ministry of Finance, over GHS1.6 billion has been recovered from tax irregularities uncovered by the Auditor General for the period between 2019 to 2022.

“Tax irregularities reported on 13 institutions under the Ministry in 2019 and 2020 reports and recommended for recovery was GH¢2,758,169,060.57. An amount of GH¢1,631,655,817.43 has been recovered,” a report issued by the Ghana Audit Service signed by Auditor-General Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu has revealed.

On Cash Irregularities, it can be recalled that an amount of GHS152,903,086.88 reported as cash irregularities on nine Agencies under the Ministry were recommended for recovery in the last Auditor-General’s report.

Out of this, a total of GH¢44,850,699.47 has been recovered.

Meanwhile, payroll irregularities reported and recommended for recovery on two institutions under the Ministry in 2017 and 2020 reports amounted to GH¢484,449.00.

Out of this, a total of GHS150,283.31 has been recovered.