You will bear the consequence if you sit idle to watch corruption in Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Asiedu Nketia to Ghanaians

The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NPP), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has called on the Ghanaian citizenry to be concerned about the rising corruption in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

In a statement, the long-serving scribe of the largest opposition party cautioned that if Ghanaians decide to sit idle and watch on for graft to continue in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, they will suffer the consequences.

“The hardships and corruption emanating from the disastrous economic, social, political, and developmental policy choices of the Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP administration provides useful lessons and insights that must improve our governance systems and practices for the benefit of the future generation.

“Particularly these bitter lessons make a solid case for active citizen awareness and participation in the choice and/or implementation of policies,” parts of the statement by Johnson Asiedu Nketia on his Facebook page said.

The NDC Chairman added, “If citizens opt to sit on the sidelines, or pursue narrow political agendas, they ultimately bear the consequences of bad governance, as is currently with the dubious debt exchange programme and as revealed by the audit report on the COVID-19 expenditures of the government.”

Johnson Asiedu Nketia proposes that citizens must be interested, vocal, and insistent on how they prefer to be governed.