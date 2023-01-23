REGSEC shuts down Krobea Asante Technical Vocational School after students’ riot

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has closed down Krobea Asante Technical Vocational School in the Sekyere East District following students' riot.

The school according to the District Chief Executive, Hon Osei Adiyaa has been closed down indefinitely as part of measures to protect lives and properties.

This reporter gathered earlier that, the students resorted to acts of vandalism over the poor performance of their predecessors.

Hon Adiyaa has been narrating the development to this portal. "It is true the school has been closed down indefinitely. I informed the Ashanti Regional Minister about the situation and he ordered the closure of the school".

He added, "After assessing the riot, we had no option than to send the students home to guard against any disturbances and also protect lives at the same time.

"The school's compound has been taken over by Security personnel who are currently conducting a thorough investigation to find out what might have triggered the outburst by the students."

He disclosed that the school will be opened after the investigation and recommendations the security officials will come out with.

Arrest

Hon Adiyaa confirmed that about 40 students of the school were arrested by police immediately after the chaos.

He added that the statements of the students will be processed by police to help in the ongoing investigation.

Hon Adiyaa however expressed worry over how properties amounting to millions of Ghana Cedis have been destroyed.

"A total of six cars have been destroyed by the students including four vehicles belonging to the school and two private vehicles belonging to teachers.

"Properties amounting to millions of cedis have been destroyed, bungalow for senior house mistress, her car, school's notice board, stores and food stored there have all been vandalised.

"We will keep on monitoring the situation on the grounds to ensure that calm has been restored totally before bringing back the students," he emphasised.