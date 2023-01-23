UW/R: Fire razes WASTEC, over 200 students stranded

23.01.2023 LISTEN

Fire has swept through the girls’ dormitory of the Wa Secondary Technical School (WESTEC), in the Upper West Region.

The incident occurred on Sunday, 22 January 2023.

The fire is reported to have begun at about 8 p.m. and destroyed five rooms on the one-storey building that housed the girls.

Over 200 female students of the school have since been left stranded.

Fire fighters were on the scene to douse the fire and prevent it from spreading to other parts of the school.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has however commenced investigations into the incident.

Source: classfmonline.com