We’re not recruiting cooks – GNFS tells public

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has refuted claims that it is recruiting cooks.

This follows reports on social media that the GNFS is recruiting cooks.

An advertisement on Facebook, purported to have been from the GNFS was calling on persons interested in joining the service as cooks to send a message via Whatsapp to a number that was provided, for more details.

However, in a Facebook post, the GNFS revealed that the page advertising the vacancy for cooks is fake.

“Open your eyes and do not fall for it. GNFS is not recruiting any cooks so beware of fraudsters and scammers on Facebook,” the GNFS stated.

Source: classfmonline.com