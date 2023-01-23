National Cathedral brouhaha: JNS has never paid taxes to the state; never filed its annual tax returns – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (NPP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has disclosed that he will no longer make revelations on his findings on JNS Talent Centre Limited, pending the completion of investigations by the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

The MP in the past few weeks has been making damning revelations about the company owned by Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng after the company received some GHS2.6 million from the National Cathedral.

Although the National Cathedral Secretariat has clarified that the money was a refund for a loan it took, Ablakwa has continued to investigate JNS Talent Centre Limited and its owner who has been found to be the same person as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

In his latest exposé, the North Tongu MP has indicated that since JNS Talent Centre Limited was set up in 2015, the company has never filed its annual tax returns.

According to the lawmaker, JNS Talent Centre Limited has also never paid any tax to the state.

“In a related development, Demon Investigations can today reveal that JNS Talent Centre Limited, the Kwabena Adu Gyamfi/Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng company at the receiving end of a staggering GHS2.6million from the National Cathedral Secretariat for “contractors mobilization” as Parliament was told last year has never paid taxes to the state.

“Impeccable checks with all relevant institutions and irrefutable evidence in my possession indicate that JNS has never filed its annual tax returns since it commenced business in 2015,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said in a Facebook post on Monday, January 23.

The North Tongu MP added, “Notwithstanding other legal consequences, this new finding totally demolishes the dreadful piffle that JNS was in good standing and had the financial capacity to offer a so-called loan of an impressive GHS2.6million to the National Cathedral of Ghana.”

Due to ongoing CHRAJ conflict of interest investigations, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he shall reserve further commentary on this particular discovery in the meantime.