Rev Kusi Boateng's JNS has never paid taxes neither have it ever filed annual tax returns — Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel kudzeto Ablakwa has said Secretary of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng's “new insurance company registered only last week under the ever flagitious Kwabena Adu Gyamfi exposed.”

In a tweet, he said “Conflict of interest vehicle — JNS has never paid taxes neither have they ever filed annual tax returns.”

He also alleged that Rev Kusi Boateng has two Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

Mr Okudzeto Ablakwa was contesting responses given by supporters of Rev Kusi Boateng on claims that he has two TINs.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP on Monday, January 19 presented evidence to show that Rev Kusi Boateng is the same as Kwabena Adu Gyamfi, the third Director of JNS Talent Centre.

—3news.com