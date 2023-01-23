Ahanta West: Father arrested for shooting ‘stubborn’ son dead

A farmer in his late 40s has been arrested by the Ahanta West District Police Command in the Western Region for shooting his son at Ahuntumanu.

Confirming the incident, Assembly member for the area Stephen Ackah told Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson , the host of Connect FM's Omanbapa morning, how the suspect by name Uncle Awortwe, went berserk and shot his son, whose name has been given as Ankoo, 25, after an argument, killing him instantly.

According to him, the deceased lived at Kwesimintsim in the Effia-Kwesimitsim Municipality and visited his father regularly in the Ahuntumanu community.

“The information I have gathered is that the son who is now deceased has become a burden to his father due to his bad attitude. He lives in Kwesimintsim and whenever he visits his father, he steals almost everything in the house and sells them.

“His father has been complaining on several occasions but he is not changing his bad attitude. So it is alleged that he came to visit his father and exhibited a similar attitude, this time, he wanted to take his hunting gun away. His father got frustrated and shot him,” he indicated.

He adds that members of the community heard gunshots and rushed to the scene but it was too late.

“They heard gunshots and rushed to their house but they only found the lifeless body of Ankoo in a pool of blood. He was already dead,” he added.

The Ahanta West District Police Command has since commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.

The lifeless body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary for autopsy.

—3news.com