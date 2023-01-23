Banasco Seidu Nuhu calls on gov’t to introduce ICT as a subject of study in SHSs

Banasco Seidu Nuhu

Nasco Feeding Minds, led by its Executive Director, Banasco Seidu Nuhu has established an ultra-modern ICT centre and an e-learning centre at the Department of Political Science, University of Ghana.

The project is done in partnership with the department and sponsorship by Promo Esport, an international sporting agency that focuses on identifying and developing football talent.

The following dignitaries graced the launch of the ICT and E-learning centre; Daniel Pages, a rep of Promo Esport, Ousman Umar (Founder and President, Nasco Feeding Minds), Banasco Seidu Nuhu (Co-founder and Executive Director, Nasco Feeding Minds), Prof. Gordon Awendare (Pro Vice-Chancellor), Prof. Dani Ofori (Provost of the College of Humanities), Prof. George Owusu (Dean of the School of Social Sciences.), Dr. Owusu Mensah (Director of Research, Office of the President), Prof. Gyampo, and Dr. Alidu Seidu, Head of the department, Department of Political Science.

During the address, Mr. Banasco Nuhu Seidu stated that in order for Ghana to have a technology hub similar to Silicon Valley, emphasis must be placed on the study of ICT.

He believes that focusing on this subject will help develop the necessary skills and knowledge needed to build a strong technology industry in Ghana.

He went on to say that Ghana's education system needs to place more emphasis on ICT, starting from the primary level.

"Currently, ICT is studied under integrated science in schools, but it is not given the same level of importance as other subjects such as science, math, and English. This needs to change. Introducing ICT as its own program, like other subjects, will deepen students' knowledge and understanding of technology and equip them with the skills they need to succeed in the technology industry," he said.

He appealed to the government to introduce ICT as a program to be read in secondary schools.

"Introducing ICT as a programme on its own, Like Science, Visual Arts, Business, and General Arts, will deepen the knowledge of technology and usher Ghana into a whole new dimension in the world of Technology," said Banasco.

He added that the disjointed study of ICT in schools limits students' understanding and appreciation of technology, which is a significant hindrance to developing a strong technology industry in Ghana.

Banasco added that, for the past decade, Nasco Feeding Minds has helped in training the human resource needs of the country in its digitization agenda spearheaded by Vice President Dr. Bawumia.

The other dignitaries echoed this sentiment and agreed that for Ghana to have a technology hub similar to Silicon Valley, emphasis must be placed on the study and development of ICT.

This includes introducing ICT as its program in schools, providing access to technology and the internet to citizens, and investing in research and development. By taking these steps, Ghana can develop the necessary skills and knowledge to build a strong technology industry, which will, in turn, lead to economic growth and prosperity for all Ghanaians.

"ICT is the backbone of today's economy and society. Without a strong foundation in this field, we will not be able to compete in the global market and build a thriving technology industry in Ghana," said Professor Owusu.