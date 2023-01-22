National Cathedral: The pastors supporting it are not true men of God – Osofo Kyiri Abosom

Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, Founder and Leader of GUM

Pastor cum politician, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews, known widely as Osofo Kyiri Abosom has kicked against the National Cathedral project.

He described the pastors who are supporting the project, especially those on the Board of Trustee as fake men of God.

The reason for his assertion, according to the Live Assembly Worship Center’s Overseer is that those men of God are in support of what is needless amid the country’s economic predicament, where people are suffering to feed.

"The truth is, we, the pastors, living in the country and calling for the construction of the national cathedral. Those who are board members and are calling for the cathedral are not true men of God. If they are true men of God, they will not support this thing.

"Tell the public for me. President Akufo-Addo is he a pastor? has he been called by God, for him to come and build a church for God? If you want to build a church, go and buy your own land," the presidential aspirant said.

The leader and founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) noted that if President Akufo-Addo was a true christian he would not have thought about building a national cathedral when Ghanaians are suffering.

"If the President can hear the voice of God, he would know that people are hungry and are not about the cathedral. Does Nana Addo hear the voice of the Lord? He doesn't; if he did, he wouldn't be carrying his chair around," he noted.

The building, which forms part of President Akufo-Addo's campaign promises, or better yet, his personal promises to God has been widely rejected by Ghanaians.