NPP has wronged me until they apologise to me 'breaking the 8' is impossible — Rambo

Michael Molley, known popularly as Rambo, a retired military man and former NPP faithful has opined on how he has been neglected by former President John Agyekum Kufuor and the ruling party.

According to the 75-year-old man, all his struggles for the party, including fighting against people who wanted to overthrow the Kufuor administration have not been appreciated.

He noted that until the party apologises and settles him, NPP will lose the 2024 general elections.

Speaking to Kofi Adoma Nwanwani on "the hero without honor" interview he noted he returned to the country from the United States because then President John Agyekum Kufuor wanted him to come down to Ghana and protect his government from a coup which he did.

Unfortunately for him, he now finds it very difficult to feed himself.

"What the NPP did to me... they want to break the 8, it will depend on me to do that. When I say No, it is a No," he said.

"I have to take porridge on credit. I was in America for 22 years. Kufuor has destroyed my life. I was working in America, my company didn't want even let me leave. I told them I had an unfinished business to do in Ghana; the sitting president was waiting for me," Rambo revealed.

According to him, "all the promises made by President Kufuor were not fulfilled. I am really suffering. He was scared of impending coup threats; that was why he called for me. I stopped that from happening.

"They were two people: one is late, and the other, a major is even a chief, who was the best military officer then... They wanted to overthrow Kufuor and also kill over 3,000 people at Nicholsen Stadium. If I had not done that, Ghana would have collapsed. That supposed coup would have surpassed all overthrows in Ghana's history."

With a teary face, the retired soldier asked why ex-President. Kufuor would choose to pay his loyalty with pain and neglect.

"So why are you treating me this way? Mr. President Kufuor, I'm asking you: why are you treating me this way? For all that I have done, you have been giving awards to people, you have never given me one. You never gave me a car; I have been trekking up and down to countries working... you cried in New York when I told you I was not coming to Ghana...

"So, Mr. President Kufuor, are you happy that I'm suffering?" he quizzes.

Watch the interview below;

