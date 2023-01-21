Prof. Samuel Ato Duncan's daughter enstooled as Frante Nkosohemaa

21.01.2023 LISTEN

The Second Deputy Executive Officer of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited and the Daughter of Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, known in real life as Princess Duncan has been enstooled as the Development Queen-mother with the stool name Nana Akua Ahenesima I by Chief, Queen-mother and the Elders of Frante-Sekyeredumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The traditional rites were performed on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Frante Stool House by the Chief and his elders.

Princess Duncan will now be called by her stool name Nana Akua Ahenesema I.

This, according to the chiefs and elders, is in recognition of the relentless effort exhibited by Princess Duncan both in Ghana and aboard towards preaching peace, saving lives and other ongoing developmental projects.

They noted that the level of maturity and leadership skills demonstrated by the young lady during her days of being Miss Commonwealth 2018 affirms that she is devoted to developmental goals of Ghana and must be appreciated to do more.

The Chief of Frante Nana Owusu Sekyere III in his speech urged Nana Akua Ahenesima I to display good leadership roles and set as a role model to the people of Frante and appealed to her to bring more development to the town.

"Today we are going to allow you to serve Nananom. The position you are occupying today requires a lot and we know you will deliver beyond our expectations," he stated.

The newly enstooled Development Queen mother of Frante-Sekyeredumasi Nana Akua Ahenesima I in her acceptance speech expressed her profound gratitude to the Chief and the elders for the honour.

"First of all, I want to thank God for making it possible. The second one goes to Otumfour Osei Tutu II, Nana Asantehemaa, Frantehene and Frantehemaa. All those who graced the occasion made it a successful one.

"Nana, I'm very much grateful for the honour for me and my family. I'm ever ready to serve the good people of Frante wholeheartedly and ensure my role as development Queen-mother benefits the children, elders and the next generation.

"I want to bring back the old tradition that has abounded. Peace, as my father, stated in his speech earlier on. My father noted that the work that we came to this world to accomplish is a very big task and not limited to only Frante, Asanteman, Ghana, Africa and the world. Therefore I Nana Akua Ahenesima I will plead with you Nananom, dignitaries, and government officials to support us to make the vision come through. Africa has left behind and therefore we should unite, and love each other", she explained.

Nana Akua Ahenesima I furthermore extended her profound gratitude to the Otumfour Brimponhene.

Nana Akua Ahenesima I have sworn the oath of allegiance to the Chief and Elders of Frante in a colourful ceremony to officially held the forecourt of Frantehene's Palace.

Speaking on the day of Coronation, Friday, 20th January 2023 at Frante-Skyeredumasi; Professor Joshua Alabi on behalf of the Former President John Dramani Mahama donated 10,000 Ghana cedis to the newly enstooled development Queen-mother.

He lauded her for developmental initiatives and assured her the support from the office of former President John Dramani Mahama.

Professor Alabi was accompanied by Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a Former Deputy Minister of Information under the John Dramani Mahama regime.

The Chairman of the occasion, Daasebre Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV, Bantama Hene in his remarks commended Nana Akua Ahenesima I for choosing development first among other things.

"Let me applaud the young and energetic lady for choosing development. I will urge the entire community to support her to achieve her goals as a development Queen-mother.

He furthermore thanked the parents of Nana Ahenesima I.

"I will plead with the people of Frante to support her wholeheartedly so that she can do more for the community. I know the support from the community will encourage her to do more".

Baffour Owusu Amankwatia IV pleaded with Nana Akua Ahenesima I to complete a school project that the community initiated.

The Executive Director of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Limited Professor Samuel Ato Duncan, father of Nana Akua Ahenesima I on her behalf thanked the dignitaries for making the occasion a successful one.

"I want to thank Nana and his elders for the honour done to my family. I am glad that my daughter has been enstooled as the development Queen-mother of Frante-Sekyeredumasi. Let me use this platform to rally for support from the youth and the entire Franteman to support their development Queen-mother," he stated.

He added that the global peace mission will adopt the Frante Community and ensure that Nana Akua Ahenesima will be supported to bring more developmental projects to the community.

A stool, Kante cloths, sandals and other traditional regalia for queens were presented to the Nana Akua Ahenesima I as well as a goat, tubes of yam, etc.

The Frante-Sekyeredumasi is under Asantehemaa so the newly enstooled Development Queen Mother owns allegiance to Asantehemaa.

The colourful event was graced by traditional leaders, politicians, stakeholders from the movie industry and government officials among others.

About Princess Duncan:

Princess Duncan is the daughter of professor Samuel Ato Duncan the present of COA research and manufacturing company Ltd. The producers of COA Mixture. Princess Duncan is the second vice executive officer of COA Research and Manufacturing Company Ltd. In 2018, Princess Duncan was the first Ghanaian to win Miss Commonwealth International UK Beauty Pageant. She has won several awards both nationally and internationally. In 2020, she was honoured as the outstanding women young entrepreneur in Ghana at the third edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards(GOWA).,