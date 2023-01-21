Mensah Sarbah hall students drag UG to court over new residential policy

21.01.2023 LISTEN

Some students of the Mensah Sarbah hall of the University of Ghana have sued management of the school for denying them access to their halls.

The students believe this is an infringement on their fundamental human rights to education, freedom from unlawful discrimination and fair administrative justice guaranteed under the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

They want the court to enforce these rights. Students of the University of Ghana (UG), have been left stranded on campus following the university's new residential policy.

On Monday, January 16, 2023, some affected students of Commonwealth hall numbering about 40 were turned away by security personnel of the school from accessing their hall.

The new directive to reassign continuing students of Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to other halls comes on the back of numerous clashes recorded between the respective halls in times past.

Per the new residential policy, continuing students are supposed to occupy other halls apart from the Commonwealth and Mensah Sarbah halls to make way for level 100 and graduate students.

In the case of Mensah Sarbah hall, only the male continuing students will exit.

—citinewsroom