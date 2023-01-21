NSS posts 15,517 trained teachers nationwide

Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has released postings for 15,517 trained teachers.

The trained teachers were enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year.

In a statement signed by the NSS Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, it said, “The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has today, 20th January 2023, released postings of a total of FIFTEEN THOUSAND, FIVE HUNDRED AND SEVENTEEN (15,517) trained teachers who enrolled to undertake their mandatory national service for the 2023/2024 service year”.

The statement further directed the trained teachers to check their placements via its website.

“All eligible trained teachers are required to log onto the Scheme’s website at https://www.nss.gov.gh to check their placements and proceed to print their appointment letters for endorsement by respective user agencies. Regional validation and registration for prospective service personnel will begin on 20th January 2023 and end on 28th February 2023 at all NSS regional centres across the country,” the statement indicated.

The statement admonished service personnel deployed to accept their postings.

The statement advised, “All service personnel deployed are hereby entreated to accept their postings as part of their civic responsibilities and contributions towards national development. The Management extends best wishes to you all”.

However, the statement further instructed prospective service personnel to begin their national service on February 6, 2023.

“The Management further directs all prospective service personnel to begin their national service on 6th February 2022, after completing the registration process,” the statement said.

Read below the NSS’ full statement

