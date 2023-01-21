E/R:Tinkongman Development Association, Traditional Council appeals for support to complete stalled police station project

Residents of Tinkong in the Akwapim north municipality of the Eastern region are appealing to Government, the Police hierarchy and corporate bodies to intervene for the completion of a police station under construction.

According to residents, the provision of a police station in the community will go a long way to improve the security of the community and urrounding villages.

Hon. Kofi Abokyi, the Assembly Member for Tinkong electoral area in a phone interview with Nyarko Abronoma indicated that the police station under construction was facilitated by the Tinkongman Development Association and the Tinkong Traditional Council.

He explained several requests to the various stakeholders for a police station have proven futile hence, the decision by opinion leaders and residents to take up the mantle themselves.

However, he revealed the project has stalled due to lack of funds and therefore appealed to the Assembly, the Ghana Police Service and other stakeholders to as matter of urgency come to their aid to complete the facility.

"Tinkong is located in the middle of many surrounding communities but we find it difficult in accessing the police whenever the need arises. You come to Adweso police station and they will direct you back to Okorase for assistance, so by the time they reach the community the harm would have already been caused" Hon. Abokyi elaborated.

On behalf of Tinkongman Development Association, Michael Osei Kwabi Junior, the PRO called on indegenes of the community both home and abroad to contribute their widow's mite in support of the development of the area.

He emphasised that development is a shared responsibility and therefore called on NGOs and other prominent personalities to come and support in ensuring the security of the people is well taken care of.

"We have done our part as a group with the support of the traditional council to put up this building for the police but as of now, things are really hard for us. The project has stalled because there are no funds to continue but as you know crime won't wait for us to complete the project, so we are appealing for government and the public support," Pilato as affectionately called.