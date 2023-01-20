Chiefs urged not to interfere in court processes

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse has advised fellow traditional rulers not to interfere in judicial proceedings for the court to achieve its purpose.

The Sempe Muslim Akwashongtse gave the advice during the inauguration of a Circuit Court at Dansoman in the Ablekuma West Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The Akwashongtse who represented the Sempe Traditional Council also called on the traditional rulers to allow law enforcement institutions such as Ghana Police Service, the Attorney General and the Courts, which have been assigned those roles to do their work without any interference.

He pledged the council's readiness to collaborate with the Judiciary through the use of Alternative Dispute Resolution ( ADR) as it will go a long way to help clear the backlogs of cases and decongest the prisons.

He entreated the citizens to be law-abiding.

Nii Adotey Odaawulu I, further advised the managers of the facility to adopt the culture of maintenance for the beautiful edifice to be in good condition for generations yet unborn.

Dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony were Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Anim Yeboah, Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Hon Ursula Owusu Ekuful and the Municipal Chief Executive Officer, Hon George Cyril Bray.

Representing the Greater Accra Regional Minister was Hon, Adjei Tawiah, Chiefs and Queen mothers from the municipality as well as opinion leaders.