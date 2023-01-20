Sunyani West Municipal Assembly supports PWDs

Thirty Persons with disabilities in the Sunyani West Municipality have received government assistance totalling an amount of GH₵48,334.00 through the Sunyani West Municipal Assembly in the Bono region.

The assistance included deep freezers, wheelbarrow and shovels, educational support, spraying machine and payment of medical bills.

Some of the beneficiaries also received cash amounts ranging from GH₵1,000.00 to GH₵ 1,500.00 to invest in their businesses.

Mr. Evans Kusi Boadum, the Municipal Chief Executive presenting the items to the beneficiaries said the support was in fulfilment of government's continued support to help them make a living.

He pledged that the Assembly would continue to provide such needs and that every release would be used for its intended purpose to make life more comfortable for them.

He also urged PWDs not to let their present conditions discourage them from pursuing their dreams and aspirations since they have the capabilities.

Mr. Kusi Boadum, therefore encouraged them to be happy and work towards achieving their dreams.

Mrs. Matilda Asante, the Head of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development urged the beneficiary to utilize the items for the intended purpose to improve their livelihood which is the core mandate of the Department, hence the introduction of the disability fund by government.

She appealed to the public not to discriminate against people with disabilities of all forms and accept them as members of society.

She also explained that the presentation was made according to the choice and business plan of the beneficiaries.

On his part, Mr. Isaac Owusu Ansa, chairman of the PWDs association appealed to the public to stop abusing PWDs.

He appealed to government to provide interpreters at public institutions to assist PWDs when the need arises and to also ensure public buildings are made disability friendly.