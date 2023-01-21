Ghana in Worship at Unity Group annual thanksgiving

The Unity Group of companies has successfully held its 15th edition of its Unity Annual Thanksgiving Service.

The Service was held at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex at Abrankese, home to the division one club Nations FC in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, on Jan 13, 2023.

The Unity Annual Thanksgiving Service is instituted to give praise and glory to God for His protection and blessings on the group and the country as a whole.

The event saw renowned gospel worship leaders both at home and abroad.

Headlining were South Africa’s Ntokozo Mbambo and Nigeria’s Uche Agu including Ghana’s worship giant Elder Mireku, VGMA Gospel Artiste of the year 2021, Diana Hamilton, Cecilia Marfo, Kweku Gyasi, and Efe Grace among others.

In a message delivered by the Founder and Chairman of the Unity Group of Companies, Dr Kwame Kyei assured Ghanaians that the Almighty God will see us through in 2023, despite the economic challenges.

According to Dr. Kyei, Ghanaians should have faith in the Lord because in Him is life and once life is secured in Him, "we have hope to overcome the economic challenges we are currently facing as a country."

Dr. Kwame Kyei challenged Ghanaians to “go crazy” for Jesus Christ because He is our Lord and Saviour and to be constantly grateful to Him because He is a God who does not disappoint.

The program also attracted preachers from across the globe including Rev. Wyman Webster (USA), Rabbi Benjamin Lillemae (Israel), Archbishop Frimpong Manso (UK), Archbishop Professor Oheneba Agyei Mensah (Germany), Dr. Victor Phume (SA), Rev. God Bless Boateng (Ghana) among others.

The charged atmosphere was graced by Christians from various denominations and other religious sects, races and classes too, coming from different parts of the country.

The Annual Unity Thanksgiving Service will surely return next year and as Dr. Kwame Kyei indicated in an interview, “It is not stopping now!” because it is a commitment to praising God for the many things He has done and continues to do for Ghanaians.