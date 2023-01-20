Update: Court Remands Uber driver for making false claims against some police officers

20.01.2023 LISTEN

The court has remanded accused person, Patrick Asiedu, alias Dr Patrick Asiedu, an Uber driver into Police custody.

The accused was arraigned before the Court on 18 January, following his arrest on 17 January, 2023, in connection with a viral audio tape in which he made some false claims against some police officers.

He will reappear before the court on 31 January.

The police service, on Wednesday, 18 January 2023, arrested a man suspected to be the person in a viral audiotape describing an “alleged elaborate incident of criminal behaviour on the part of the police.”

The man is heard introducing himself as Dr Patrick Asiedu on the audiotape and claiming that he had been stopped by some police officers who planted substances suspected to be narcotics in his car and attempted to extort money from him.

The police, however, said its investigations, so far, “have established that the man, who has been arrested and is in police custody, is, indeed, called Patrick Asiedu” and an “Uber driver, not a doctor.”

The investigations, according to the police, “show that the entire story narrated on the audiotape, is false and a total fabrication by the suspect.”

“The supposed military intervention and the alleged fight between the police officers and the military described in such dramatic detail on the audiotape, are all false and a figment of the suspect's imagination,” the police said in a statement.

“Equally false are the vivid descriptions of having been taken to the Accra Central and East Legon Police Stations as well as the Narcotics Control Commission. The claims of fingerprints being taken are all also untrue,” the police noted.

It added: “Patrick Asiedu, the suspect, however, alleged that he had once witnessed a similar incident, to what he described on the audiotape, happen to one of his passengers.”

Meanwhile, on another audiotape that has come to the attention of the police, “the suspect alleges to have met with the Inspector-General of Police. We wish to categorically state that this claim is also false and should be disregarded.”

The police said investigations are still ongoing and the suspect, who is currently in police custody, will be brought to justice.

