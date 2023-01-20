The ‘we have the men’ mantra has come back to haunt NPP gov’t – Dr. Spio-Garbrah

Former Minister for Trade and Industry under the John Mahama administration, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has said the economic crisis facing the country has exposed government.

According to him, its an indication that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) do not have the men as they bragged.

He noted that government must take most of the blame for the hardships facing Ghanaians.

“Most of the current crisis began with the current government. They have to take some or most of the responsibility because they were left with a fairly good economy by the Mahama administration.

“The way they went about misunderstanding the economy and misrepresenting and as it were overestimating their capabilities, and all the we have the men thing, is now basically coming to haunt us,” Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah shared in a yet-to-be-aired interview with Joy News.

In the interview, he said after over six years, it is clear that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo lied about the many promises just to deceive Ghanaians to be given power.

Giving his assessment of the ruling government, Dr. Ekow Spio-Garbrah stressed that all the promises have come to nothing.

“Many of the things that our current president promised us when he was sworn in, that he will take care of the public purse, that he will not appoint family and friends, almost all those things that he will lay his presidency on the line to protect our natural resources actually the river bodies and our gold, most of those promises have become nothing. They have just gone out and there is no attempt to apologise,” the former Trade Minister bemoaned.