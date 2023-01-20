A/R: Man found dead with gunshot and machete wounds

There has been a gruesome murder of a man at Sariki Akura, a community in the Ejura Sekyedumase of the Ashanti Region.

The unidentified man was found dead with gunshot and cutlass wounds on other parts of his body that indicate he suffered a machete attack before he was shot.

In what is being reported as a robbery incident, the robbers are said to have made away with the deceased’s motorbike and some other belongings.

Confirming the death of the man, Alhassan Adam who is an assemblyman for the area said, “I received a distress call from Ejura that someone was lying dead on the road and that he may have been shot. I rushed to the scene and found the victim who was wearing a crash helmet. So I called the police and when they came we realised that there was a cut in his right hand and bullet wounds on his chest.”

According to him, this is the fourth time such an incident has happened in the area since last year. He notes that the insecurity is causing fear among residents and requires agent attention.

“This is the fourth time such an incident has happened. Last year three people were shot and now we have recorded another today.

“So my appeal to the national security, the military and the police is to declare our area a security zone. The people of Ejura are living in fear and this has heightened especially on market days,” the assemblyman appealed.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue for preservation, autopsy, and identification.

Meanwhile, the Police have taken over and are investigating to bring the perpetrators to book.