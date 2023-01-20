We need to find a way to make sure national cathedral gets built – Ken Ofori-Atta

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has opined that the National Cathedral project has become an inflammatory topic.

In the past weeks, there has been one controversy after the other following various revelations in posts by the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, Ken Ofori-Atta has said government needs to find a way to ensure the Cathedral is built.

“The National Cathedral has become an inflammatory topic…I believe in the authenticity of spirituality in what we do but that’s me personally and we need to find a way to make sure that the cathedral gets built,” the Finance Minister stressed while adding, “outside of the government, we shall find a way to get around that.”

In December 2022, Parliament shot down the GHS80 million budgetary allocation for the National Cathedral project.

Despite the setback, the National Cathedral Secretariat has indicated that work on the project would surely continue this year.

The Secretariat is confident that it can raise money privately to carry on with the project.