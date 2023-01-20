Alan, Bawumia tied in NPP flagbearership race – Poll reveals

A new national poll conducted by the Global InfoAnalytics has revealed that Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen are tied in the race to lead the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The polls conducted between 31st December 2022 and 15th January 2023, show the race to lead the NPP is a dead heat among NPP voters as Dr Bawumia has lost the slender lead he enjoyed in October 2022 over Mr Kyeremanten.

The poll now shows Dr Bawumia and Mr Kyerematen are level at 40% apiece among NPP voters.

However, among general voters, Mr Kyerematen’s lead over Dr Bawumia has been cut from 41% to 32% compared to 44% to 31% in October 2022.

New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, is in third place with 14% of the votes.

The NPP is yet to set a date for its presidential primaries to elect a flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

Mr Kyerematen who resigned from his post is likely to face off with the former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and former Railways Minister Joe Ghartey who has also declared his intention to contest for the slot.

The poll shows the president's job approval rating making a significant recovery from 26% in October, leaping to 32% in January 2023, whilst his disapproval declined sharply from 69% in October to 59% in January 2023.

By Citi Newsroom