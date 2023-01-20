Court issues warrant for arrest of two landguards

An Accra Circuit Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest two persons-Stephen Okutu and Benjamin Djanker-believed to be providing land guard services for an estate developer.

The warrant for their arrest was issued on January 17, 2023, by the Court presided over by Samuel Bright Acquah.

When arrested, the suspects would stand trial with an owner of estates and construction firms, James Okine.

Others are: Abubakar Issah, unemployed, Kamach Yeboah, Caterpillar operator, and Ali Amadu, another caterpillar operator, on the charges of unlawful protection of land.

James, Abubaka, Kamach and Ali have all pleaded not guilty to the charge and had been granted bail in a total sum of GH¢250,000.

The court was informed by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Maxwell Oppong that the complainant was Godrich Ardey, a businessman who resided at Katamanso in the jurisdiction of the court.

He added that James Okine, Abubakar Issah, Kamack Yeboah, and Ali Amadu were residents of Zenu-Ashaiman, Teiman and Oyibi respectively.

ASP Oppong told the court that two other people – Stephen Okutu Kofi, alias Kofi Santos, and Benjamin Djanker, aka Asaa, who should be standing trial with the accused persons, were at large.

According to the prosecuting officer, on January 3, 2023, the complainant reported to the police that his family owned 1.625.474 acres of land at Katamanso with a land title certificate covering the said land.

In addition to the land title certificate, the complainant also produced a Power of Attorney from his family to back his claims.

The prosecution said the first accused, also the owner of Greenlake Estate had allegedly recruited land guards on the land who protected him and his workers, while they were unlawfully grading the land to commence development.

It said on January 5, 2023, the police visited the scene with the complainant and found Kamack and Amadu using pay loader machine to grade the complainant's family land under the protection of Issah, Okutu and Benjamin.

The prosecution said Kamack and Amadu were arrested and during investigation, Okine followed up and was also arrested for investigation.

GNA