A/R: Two dead with two battling for their lives after accident on Offinso-Techiman Highway

20.01.2023

There has been a gory accident on the Offinso-Kodie road in the Ashanti Region today, Friday, January 20.

Information gathered from sources indicates that two persons have died on the spot with two others critically injured and currently battling for their lives.

The accident occurred at dawn after a Yutong bus with registration number AW-621-17 crashed into a DAF cargo truck with registration number AS-1756-X.

At the time, the faulty DAF cargo truck was parked along the road at Denase.

Eyewitnesses say the driver of the Yutong bus was travelling on top speed and may have lost control of the steering.

Sadly, the driver’s mate and a male passenger did not survive the crash.

Immediately after the accident, police from Kodie in the Afigya-Kwabre South district were called to provide assistance.

They rushed to the scene and helped to get the two injured victims to the hospital for medical attention.