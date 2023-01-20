Our target date for the release of 2022 BECE is January 25 — WAEC

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has issued a press release to announce the date for the release of the 2022 BECE results.

In its release, WAEC said its target Wednesday, January 25 to release the results.

“Having successfully conducted the examination at 2,023 centres and completed Coordination and Marking exercises, the Council is far advanced with post-examination activities.

“The target date for the release of results for the BECE for both School and Private Candidates, 2022 is Wednesday, 25th January, 2023,” parts of the WAEC release said.

It added, “Parents and candidates should remain calm as the Council works towards the release of results.”

Meanwhile, WAEC says investigations are ongoing into examination irregularities detected during and after the conduct of the examination.

For a quick resolution of malpractice cases, WAEC is appealing to affected school authorities and candidates to respond to its invitation.

“Candidates are informed that their refusal to honour such invitations shall not impede the Council from making a final determination on the cases in question,” the WAEC release cautioned.

Below is a copy of the WAEC release: