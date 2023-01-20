Your frivolous promises are largely responsible for Ghana’s bankruptcy – Ato Forson to Bawumia

The spokesperson of the Minority in Parliament on Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has reacted to the promise of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on the provision of tablets for students in Senior High Schools (SHS).

In a post on social media, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam stressed that it is promises like this that are largely responsible for Ghana’s bankruptcy.

“Dr. Bawumia, your frivolous promises are largely responsible for Ghana;’s bankruptcy,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said in a post on Twitter while commenting on the matter.

In his argument, he said he struggles to fathom why Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia would promise tablets for students when there are schools in the North East Region without chairs and tables.

He asked, “Basic schools in the North East Region don’t have tables and chairs yet you are promising 1 student 1 tablet! How will you fund this? Borrow more? Where lies your priorities Mr. Veep?”

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia while speaking at this year’s New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday, January 17, disclosed that government is working to provide all SHS students in the country with tablets to improve learning.

“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets that are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies.

“That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed,” Dr. Bawumia said.

Since the announcement, a lot of conversations have been generated with many arguing that infrastructure should be prioritised instead.