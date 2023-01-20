Why make doomsday prophecies a 'showmanship' – IGP quizz prophets

The manner in which some prophets hype themselves with doom prophecies worries the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Dr. George Akufo-Dampare is asking why a prophecy about the death of an individual should be showcased like a "commodity in the market."

He justified his reason for placing a ban on 31st watch night service prophecies when answering some questions before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Thursday, January 19.

The worst thing about such prophecies, according to the IGP, is that they are mostly directed at public figures.

He argues that nobody prophesied about him when he wasn’t the IGP, but he is now receiving countless numbers of doom prophecies.

"Honourable chair, before I became IGP, nobody prophesied about me. Now I'm IGP, and everybody is prophesying about me.

"I have no problem with it because I'm a public figure, but why should it be such that if you find something or God has revealed something to you and you want to share it with me, then you have to make it a show mansion? And tell the whole country that I'm about to die, which I'm not afraid of," said Dr. George Akufo Dampare.

He took the opportunity to make it clear that the police service is not in any way against prophecies, but they are only advocating for prophecies to be done in a manner that will not put nobody in fear and panic.

"We are not against prophecies; go ahead and prophesy, but when God speaks to you, carry it out in a manner that will ensure the sanctity of our nation, Ghana," he reiterated.