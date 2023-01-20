We are working to retrieve GH¢31K unearned salaries — NADMO to PAC

20.01.2023 LISTEN

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) says it is working with the police to retrieve unearned salaries of GH¢31,000.00 paid to some three staff of the institution.

The 2020 Auditor General’s report cited the NADMO for paying GH¢37,000 in unearned salaries to five workers.

NADMO says three of the individuals are currently out of the country, but efforts have been made in retrieving an amount of GH¢6000.

Speaking at the Public Accounts Committee Sittings, the Director General of NADMO, Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh said the outstanding funds will be recovered with assistance from the police.

“We are working with the CID Headquarters and even in touch with those outside the country [to retrieve the money]”.

—citinewsroom