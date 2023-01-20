1 SHS student, 1 tablet: where will you get the money from since it's not in the 2023 budget – Nortsu Kotoe quizzes Bawumia

Member of Parliament (MP) for Akatsi North, Peter Nortsu Kotoe has reacted to the free tablet distribution to SHS students promise made by Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, the Vice President.

He is asking the source of funding for the project since the 2023 budget statement did not make mention of such an initiative.

According to Mr. Kotoe, the GETFund that could be of monetary help for the project is also overburdened with several projects in the education sector.

"There is no provision in the 2023 budget for the procurement of tablets for senior high schools and I know they are going to push that one to GETFund, but GETFund is so much overburdened that it cannot meet all the demands required of it because GETFund received only 39 percent of the approved allocation in 2022, and it is going to be worse this year," he stated.

Though the member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education sees no fault with the initiative, he thinks there are several important things in the educational sector begging for solutions than providing free tablets for SHS students.

He noted that the timing is wrong.

"There is a need to develop our education technologically, but we need to take one step at a time. The Vice President has a good idea, but the timing is wrong," he said.

This comes after the Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia, recently hinted at plans by the government to introduce "paperless textbooks" in senior high schools across the country in this year.

He said all SHS students, as part of the digitalization agenda, will be given free tablets.

Speaking at the University of Ghana's campus in a New Year's school program, Dr. Bawumia explained that the tablets would be loaded with textbooks to improve teaching and learning in schools.

The "game-changing tablets," as the Vice President described them, will also be preloaded with past questions to prepare students ahead of their final year exams.

"This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies. That's a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed."

He stressed that "There are also plans to make free internet access to Senior High Schools and tertiary institutions to improve teaching and learning."