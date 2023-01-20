Election 2024: Ghana will be in a big mess if NPP wins again – Captain Smart

Ghanaian broadcaster Godsbrain Smart, known widely as Captain Smart says it will not augur well for the country if the ruling NPP retain power in 2024 general elections.

The broadcaster said Ghanaians will move from its current "flying pan to fire" if NPP succeeds in breaking the eight-year jinx of governance.

According to him, former President John Dramani Mahama of the NDC will have to win the 2024 presidential elections by "hook or crook."

The Accra-based Onua TV’s "Maakye" morning show host noted that he believes Mr. Mahama will be able to save the country from the mess that has been created by the Akufo-Addo government.

"After John Mahama in 2024, that's the end for the NPP and NDC. Mahama will win the 2024 elections, and there is nothing you can do about it. If we go for the NPP again, we'll suffer more than what we are going through now," said Captain Smart.

"Mahama will carry every mess created by Nana Addo just as a second Judas helped Jesus after he was betrayed by a Judas. If John Mahama allows himself, he will solve all the mess Nana Addo has created. But if he doesn't, he will do worse than Nana Addo. But whether you like it or not, Mahama will come," he said.

The ruling party has vowed to set a new record by winning the 2024 general elections and become the first political party in Ghana to retain power after two terms.