The youth must take education serious and focus on avenues to create jobs - Professor Millar

The youth has been urged to take their education serious and venture into areas to create jobs than looking for white color jobs.

This was said by Professor David Millar of Millar Institute for Transdisciplinary and Development Studies ( MITDS/MOU) in his New Year message to ModernGhana News in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

Professor Millar said there is the need to sufficiently pray and inform ourselves of the likely events ahead in the years. “We have been told severally that 2023 is going to be a difficult year and it is true and might lead to some violent explosions that will not be desirable,” he stated.

He indicated that the potential for conflicts will be very high, craving for things that will be there, unemployment will increase, income earnings will diminish due to the prices of commodities, food will suffer from the poor harvest of 2022, and therefore, the year will be tough with or without IMF, saying, “we still will have difficulties”.

According to him, it is better to prepare ourselves to face the realities. Prof Millar stated interestingly that, even those who planned to save are beginning to regret it. "You save some money today, and tomorrow you go back and the amount is not the same, you are being several advanced reasons for that and you have to go away a worried man, the number of business holdings and the opportunities of businesses are diminishing so the whole atmosphere is full of crises."

Apart from that, he added that the potential for the insurgence of jihadists from across the borders must be worthy of note though it is less eminent than the internal challenges. He said those border attacks are based on certain agendas and if the jihadists do not find them in the country, they do not bother themselves.

Prof Millar further challenges the youth to enhance their knowledge and skills through education, in order to be able to think outside the box, and at the same time venture into self-employment avenues to face looming crises. They should think of establishing business start-ups whether small or big, that has the potential to grow and provide opportunities for the engagement of other like-minded youth.

Prof Millar stated that self-employment which is relatively new in the north has to come up quite strongly. Regarding the opportunities for self-employment he said good education is vital in helping one think innovatively, despite the fact that school fees are getting higher day by day at the higher institutions level, that notwithstanding, it is a pre-requisite.