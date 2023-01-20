Increment in monthly pension was to cushion low-earning pensioners — SSNIT

Mrs Levina Korama Kinney

The Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) in consultation with the National Pensions Regulatory Authority has increased monthly pensions by 25 percent for the year 2023 to help cushion low-earning pensioners.

This is in conformity with the solidarity principle of social security.

In an exclusive interview on Suncity Radio, following the 2023 Pension Indexation Rate announced by the Trust last Friday, the Sunyani Area Corporate Affairs Representative, Mrs Levina Korama Kinney revealed that the highest-earning pensioner as of December 31, 2022 will receive GHS 169,725.89 per month in 2023 whereas the lowest-earning pensioner will receive GHS 430.58 in 2023.

When asked whether the 25 percent increment of the monthly pensions is enough considering the current economic situation in the country, Mrs. Kinney said the 2023 Pension Indexation Rate was informed by inflation, wage, liquidity and sustainability of the scheme.

Last year, the increment was fixed at 10 percent with the lowest earning pensioner receiving GHS300.

Mrs. Kinney appealed to the general public to eschew the perception that SSNIT is for only formal sector workers.

According to her, SSNIT is for everybody, both workers in the formal and informal sectors.

“Many people hold the perception that SSNIT is for only workers in the formal sector, SSNIT is for every worker and we are appealing to workers in the informal sector to enroll on the scheme to secure their future,” she stated.

She further urged employees whose SSNIT contributions are not paid by their employers to blow the whistle to help save their future.