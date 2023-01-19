How can NDC be better managers of the economy after failing to manage small guinea fowl project – Ahiagbah jabs Mahama

19.01.2023 LISTEN

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah has replied ex-President John Dramani Mahama who claimed the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a better manager of the Ghanaian economy.

In a short statement by Mahama on Thursday, January 19, he indicated that poverty has worsened under the current government due to extreme inflation and price volatility.

“Back from a trip to the Savanna, Northern and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility. The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy,” John Dramani Mahama said in a post on his Twitter.

Reacting to Mahama under the post, Richard Ahiagbah said the claim by the ex-president is false.

According to him, the NDC cannot be better managers of the Ghanaian economy after it failed to manage a small guinea fowl rearing project during the Mahama administration.

“Clearly, the NDC cannot be better managers of the economy because The NDC could not solve dumsor, manage the buoyant banking sector they inherited or manage a small guinea flow rearing project, etc. Can you imagine Covid and R-U war under NDC? Disaster,” Richard Ahiagbah shared.