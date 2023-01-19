Why is it that God decided not to tell us when we will die – IGP questions doom prophets

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare has stressed that his administration will not allow any prophet to use the name of God to create confusion.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament on Thursday, January 19, the IGP defended why the Police administration issued a caution to Men of God on the issue of prophecies during their 31st night service.

Addressing the issue of doom prophecies, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare argued that there is a good reason why God himself does not tell people when they are going to die.

“Why is it that God himself decided not to tell us when we were going to die? It means a lot and even then, if you have a prophecy about somebody dying, you have a way to communicate it in our typical Ghanaian environment even in proverbs for the person to decipher but you don’t put fear and panic in the person, the person’s immediate family, and the person’s extended family and the whole country,” the IGP argued.

Dr. George Akuffo Dampare continued to explain, “Honourable Chair, you were elected to be Members of Parliament by our votes therefore, you have been empowered by the Constitution and other laws to make certain pronouncements, which is acceptable. But those who are prophets, who elected them over my life to just get out there and make pronouncements about me when I am not a member of your family, I am not your church member and probably the person might not even believe in God.”

During his appearance before the Committee, the IGP stressed that the Ghana Police Service is made up of deep-seated Christians who don’t joke with Godliness.

Regardless, Dr. Dampare adds that the Service will not allow anybody to use God to create a mess and confusion because God is not a God of confusion and disorderliness.