I’ll clean the Odaw river the Trump way, to attract tourism – Kennedy Agyapong on presidential plans

Presidential candidate hopeful for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has outlined a number of policies he will implement when he becomes the country's President.

One of the issues the Assin Central MP raised was the poor sanitation state of the Odaw River.

He described its current state as disturbing and an impediment to the country’s tourism industry.

Speaking to the press during his recent tour in the Central region, the aspiring presidential candidate said he will use the approach of the former US President, Donald Trump to keep the Odaw river by building a wall around it to prevent people from dumping refuse into it.

"Look at the Odaw River, the amount of dirt seeping into the sea. I will be like Donald Trump; I will build a long wall on both sides so that nobody from his home will throw refuse into the Odaw, which will end up in the sea," he noted.

"We will prevent it and clean the whole Odaw River and put boats on it, so that people will ride from Circle all the way to the sea, in Jamestown," he added.

When that is achieved, the aspiring NPP flagbearer said, it will attract tourism and generate income for the country’s development.