One-million-dollar per constituency project improves water coverage in Sunyani Municipality - MP

Water coverage in the Sunyani Municipality has improved under the government’s One-million-dollar per constituency project, Mr Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sunyani East Constituency, has said.

So far, the constituency’s share of the project has been channeled into the provision of potable drinking water and sanitation facilities to better the lots of the people.

The MP said this in a statement issued and signed by Mr Abubakari Yakubu, the Sunyani East Constituency Communications Officer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani.

In a highlight, the statement said the project had constructed separate community-based water project, powered by solar at Kuotokrom, New-Dormaa and Area One, a suburb of Sunyani and each of the of the facilities has the capacity to serve 2,400 households on daily basis, but added that of the Area One facility was temporally not in use.

It stressed the MP's commitment to provide potable drinking water in deprived communities in the Sunyani Municipality, saying as a necessity fundamental to improve human health, the MP had prioritized, and would work to ensure 100 percent water coverage in municipality.

Already, the statement indicated the water provision in the municipality had improved, saying through the MP several mechanized boreholes had been constructed at Nkrankrom, Atuahenekrom, Kwaku Polo, Kurosua Number One, and Nwawasua communities.

It said the MP had also provided a mechanized water facility at the Bono Regional Education Directorate, while mechanised and normal boreholes had been drilled at Osofokrom, Kuffour Camp, Yawhima-Donkorkorm, Apaaso Junction, and Yeboahkrom, the statement added.

It said several of mechanized boreholes had also been constructed at different locations in the Sunyani Township, including the one at the girl's dormitory of the Sunyani Senior High School, and that of the Sunyani Municipal Hospital Maternity block, which was started by the previous administration.

Another mechanized borehole had also been constructed at the Atronie Health Centre, the statement indicated.

On sanitation, the statement said the One-Million-dollar per constituency project was constructing water closet, with solar energy and mechanized boreholes at Yahimakrom, St James Seminary and SHS, and the Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School.

Progress of work on the projects is about 95 per cent complete, it added.

