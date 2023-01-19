Police charge Nana Agradaa’s lawyer for assault

Lawyer Theophilus Donkor, Counsel for self-styled Evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly called Nana Agradaa, has been charged for assault.

The lawyer is accused of assaulting the Police on Monday, 16 January 2023, when the evangelist was being re-arrested.

He is facing four provisional charges including assault on public officer and offensive conduct to the breach of peace.

His plea was however not taken when he appeared before the court on Thursday, 19 January 2022.

Lawyer Donkor also filed a motion to challenge the jurisdiction of the Police.

The case has since been adjourned to Wednesday, 25 January 2023.

The self-acclaimed evangelist was re-arrested at the premises of the Accra Circuit Court, on Monday, 16 January 2022.

The reason for her arrest, is not yet known.

Lawyer Donkor resisted the arrest of his client and obstructed the Police from apprehending her.

