Finding money to provide textbooks to schools more important than supplying tablets – EduWatch

Executive Director for Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Mr. Kofi Asare

The Executive Director of the Africa Education Watch (EduWatch), Mr. Kofi Asare has given his opined on the plans by government to provide tablets for every student in the various Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country.

According to him, although tablets are important and will help with learning, it will be ideal for government to look for money and provide textbooks for students in schools.

“I think that even though tablets are important, I think that finding money to provide textbooks to all schools in Ghana is more important. Less than 30% of textbooks have been distributed and are in only three subjects,” Kofi Asare said in an interview with 3FM.

He continued, “What I know is that it was not included in the 2023 budget. Considering the number of students that are to receive the tablets, it can be estimated that about one billion cedis is needed to buy the tablets for the about 1.7 million students.”

The Executive Director for Africa Education Watch further proposed that if tablets would be supplied to students in Senior High Schools then it should be done right in a gradual process.

“We rush on the procurement issues and crash on the systemic issues with such policies. A proper management system is required, other than that, it will end up as an avenue for procurement activities. We can have a way to roll it out without stampeding other important needs,” Mr. Asare added.

Speaking at this year’s New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon on Tuesday, January 17, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed that all tablets that will be provided for students will be loaded with textbooks to help with studies.

“This year, we are on course to provide all Senior High School students in Ghana with tablets which are loaded with textbooks on them for their studies.

“That’s a very game-changing development. We will have past questions preloaded on these tablets that will be distributed,” H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia indicated.