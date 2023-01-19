Debt Exchange Programme: It’s now difficult to trust gov't – Prof. Gatsi

The Dean of the University of Cape Coast Business School, Prof. John Gatsi says he has not been pleased with how the Ministry of Finance and its Minister Ken Ofori-Atta have gone about with the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

In his view, how the Finance Minister behaved with regard to the programme has led to the loss of trust from the public.

He argues that building lost trust will be very difficult going forward.

“The trust is no more, we have to work assiduously to build trust along the line. The way the Ministry and the Finance Minister are behaving, it is clear that we can’t build trust anytime soon,” Prof Gatsi said on the TV3 Midday News on Thursday, January 19.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in December 2022 launched government’s Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

Although the government had previously assured that the investments of Ghanaians would be protected, it later came to light that it was not actually the case.

In the last few weeks, Ghanaian investors have opposed the programme, insisting that their investments will take a big hit which will negatively impact their finances and to the large extent their survival.

The agitations by several people brought about the Ghana Individual Bondholders Forum (IBF).

The group is leading thousands of Individual Bondholders who want their investments to be excluded from the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.