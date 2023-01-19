NDC is a better manager of the economy than NPP – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has bemoaned how the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government has run the country’s economy since 2017.

In his latest assessment of the Ghanaian economy under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's government, he says it’s in a near state of collapse.

According to the leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), he has no doubt that his party is a better manager of the Ghanaian economy.

“Back from a trip to the Savanna, Northern and Upper West Regions – and poverty has worsened due to extreme inflation & price volatility. The economy is in a near state of collapse; clearly, the NDC has been a better manager of the economy,” ex-President John Dramani Mahama said.

Ghana’s economy hit a crisis point in 2022, forcing government to run to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.

Although a staff-level arrangement has been reached, the needed help is yet to arrive to give the Ghanaian economy the needed push.

Meanwhile, government has assured that it is working on addressing the challenges facing the country as it awaits the IMF bailout.